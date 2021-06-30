Jason Weigandt and European MXGP and MotoGP reporter Adam Wheeler discuss the roots of Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis, the recent news of the FIM no longer being a part of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and more in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust podcast. This wide-ranging discussion of the industry and racing on both sides of the pond covers everything from works bike rules to even MotoGP.

