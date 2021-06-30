Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Benjamin Nelko
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Fri Jul 2
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jul 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Sun Jul 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun Jul 11
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Sun Jul 11
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The World Now (With Adam Wheeler)

Exhaust Podcast The World Now (With Adam Wheeler)

June 30, 2021 3:30pm

Jason Weigandt and European MXGP and MotoGP reporter Adam Wheeler discuss the roots of Ken Roczen and Dylan Ferrandis, the recent news of the FIM no longer being a part of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and more in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust podcast. This wide-ranging discussion of the industry and racing on both sides of the pond covers everything from works bike rules to even MotoGP. 

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and Just Live CBD.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch it via YouTube below.

