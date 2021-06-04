The second round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 5, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 10:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two), followed by the second 450 Class moto at 11:30 p.m./8:30 p.m. PDT.

The eighth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the Mason-Dixon GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship