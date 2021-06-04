The second round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 5, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.
Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 10:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two), followed by the second 450 Class moto at 11:30 p.m./8:30 p.m. PDT.
The eighth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the Mason-Dixon GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Thunder ValleySaturday, June 5
- QualifyingLiveJune 5 - 12:00 PM
- 250 Moto 1LiveJune 5 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Moto 1LiveJune 5 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2LiveJune 5 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Moto 2LiveJune 5 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)June 5 - 10:30 PM
- 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)June 5 - 11:30 PM
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Mason-DixonSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Sunday, June 6
2021 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|45
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|40
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|40
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|35
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|47
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|47
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|36
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|36
|5
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|32
Grand National Cross Country Series
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|126
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|122
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|116
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|186
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|162
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|122
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|118
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|101
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|205
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|160
|3
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|151
|4
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|122
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|101
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|188
|2
|Rachael Archer
|183
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|132
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|118
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|118
2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows
Episode 1 - 450 Class
Episode 2 - 250 Class
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Pro Motocross Live Timing
Download the Pro Motocross App
2021 AMA Numbers
2021 Pro Motocross Teams
Thunder Valley National
Thunder Valley National Race Center
Thunder Valley National 450 Class Entry List
Thunder Valley National 250 Class Entry List
Grand National Cross Country Series
Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Center
Mason-Dixon GNCC Start Rows
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
701 S Rooney Rd
Morrison, CO 80465
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Motos — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Mathews Farm
218 Taylortown Rd
Mount Morris, PA 15349
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Mason-Dixon GNCC.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Grand National Cross Country Series
Animated Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley National Race Day Schedule
Saturday, June 5, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Lakewood, Colorado.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Mason-Dixon Race Day Schedule
Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (Stacyc) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, June 6, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.