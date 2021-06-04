Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Jun 6
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Thunder Valley & Mason-Dixon GNCC

How to Watch Thunder Valley & Mason-Dixon GNCC

June 4, 2021 1:00pm

The second round of the 12-round 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 5, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and MavTV will carry live coverage of the first 250 moto starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the second 250 Class moto starting at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT, followed by the 450 Class moto at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos starting at 10:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. PDT (250 Class moto two), followed by the second 450 Class moto at 11:30 p.m./8:30 p.m. PDT.

The eighth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the Mason-Dixon GNCC. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross TV Schedule
American Motocross

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule
GNCC Racing

2021 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France45
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States40
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany40
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States35
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States33
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States47
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia47
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States36
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States36
5R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States32
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States157
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States148
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States126
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia122
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States116
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States186
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States162
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States122
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States118
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia101
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States205
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States160
3Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States151
4Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States122
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States101
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States188
2Rachael Archer New Zealand183
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia132
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States118
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States118
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Shows

Episode 1 - 450 Class

Episode 2 - 250 Class

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley Motocross Park
701 S Rooney Rd
Morrison, CO 80465

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Motos — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Mathews Farm
218 Taylortown Rd
Mount Morris, PA 15349

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Mason-Dixon GNCC.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2021 Thunder Valley National layout.
The 2021 Thunder Valley National layout. American Motocross

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Mason-Dixon GNCC layout.
The 2021 Mason-Dixon GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley National Race Day Schedule

Saturday, June 5, 2021

American Motocross

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Lakewood, Colorado.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Mason-Dixon Race Day Schedule

Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (Stacyc) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, June 6, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

