And one more person on the injured list is MX Sports' John Ayers Sr. He was mountain-biking yesterday here in Colorado when he went down hard over the bars, caught his legs, and apparently broke both ankles. Ouch! Ayers is the point man out on the infield and on the racetrack between the event promoters, the track builders, and track preparation. Ayers has maybe been to more motorcycle races than probably anyone else in the paddock—he was a professional himself throughout the 1970s and has been working in the motorcycle industry ever since. He's flying home to Pennsylvania today to have surgery. Fortunately, his son John Jr. is well trailed on the infield around the track, and former team manager Jimmy Perry has joined the MX Sports Pro Racing team and will be there to also assist Thunder Valley promoter David Clabaugh, and I will of course be out there too.

Before I turn my attentions to Thunder Valley, one more note about last week's opener. Despite the dry weather, the track set up nicely (after some admittedly heavy morning watering) and became incredibly rough and challenging—much to the chagrin of a few riders, much to the pleasure of most of the top guys. Four winners in four motos, a huge and enthusiastic crowd, and a great start to the post-2020 season and getting back to normal. BUT. What's with so many fans jumping the fence and running out to the side of the track to wave the riders on? It looks terrible on TV—the equivalent of a streaker at a football game (funny at first, then problematic, then just downright stupid)—and it's a good way to get yourself hurt. We saw it happening on several parts of the track, and at one point I grabbed a guy on the infield, only to find out he was apparently a soldier enjoying his Memorial Day weekend at the motocross races, drinking a few and having some fun. I helped him avoid the security that was coming our way, and he was cool enough to come over after the race and apologize and thank me for not pointing him out. But honestly, had he not been a soldier, I probably would have reacted differently. The riders are out there flying around on an extremely rough track and don't need the added obstacles of people up on the tunnel jumps waving or running out to the top of a berm. It's a good way to get hurt, and a better way to get arrested.

Now I know this has been a thing for some folks for a long time—the Simo brothers of No Fear fame were famously pictured as young men out on the Carlsbad track, waving their shirts atop a jump for their buddy Marty Moates as he raced into motocross history by winning the 500cc USGP of Motocross. It was a big part of No Fear's company lore, but it would really have sucked if they’d been hit or arrested or caused Moates to lose concentration and go down. That was 41 years ago, and believe me, I thought it was really cool back then. But the way the world has changed—especially with lawsuits from people who put themselves at risk, got hurt, and sued the property owners—and with the bikes so much faster, too, running out on the track as a fan is a really bad idea and a good way to give the sport a black eye. (Motocross, by the way, is not the only sport dealing with this newfound urge to be out on the playing field and in the players' faces, as the NBA is finding out right now.) Maybe it’s just everyone giddy about being back in public together, but it was definitely a problem at Fox Raceway that needs to be fixed.

So now we're on to Thunder Valley, where a lot of rain in recent weeks has this place very green and beautiful—much more so than when we were last here in October. There are some changes to the track that we will try to post about later, and it sounds like advance ticket sales have been fantastic for tomorrow's race. With all that's happened this week, I need to get out there on the track to help this afternoon, so let me turn it over here to the rest of the gang. I hope you enjoy the races tomorrow on TV and online, and I hope we have every bit as successful a second race as last week's opener.