Gary Bailey was a veteran of motocross when that first AMA National Motocross Championship popped up in 1972, and by that point "The Professor" was as much into teaching and promoting and building tracks as he was into racing. He started the series on a 500 and came close to winning a couple of time, but then in June he switched to the 250 class for the race in Snyder Park, Indiana, and won in his debut aboard the smaller Bultaco.

(One other first-time winner that year, though not in the 250 class, was "Bad" Brad Lackey, who showed up at the third round Cal-Expo race in Sacramento and won the 500 class, marking his first AMA win as well as the first for the Kawasaki brand, which he was debuting in an AMA race.)

There's also a special place in motocross history for Pierre Karsmakers, and more specifically Yamaha. The Dutchman was imported by Yamaha in 1973 to help them shake down their new motocross models and also help guide younger riders. Karsmakers ended up winning both the first 500 National he ever entered (Daytona) as well as the first 250 National he entered later on at Manning Cycle Park in Utah.

From that point in 1973 it would be nearly a decade before a rider to win a 250 National in his first attempt. Yamaha's 17-year-old Rick Johnson was man to do it next in 1982, riding a mostly stock YZ250 to the win in the Hangtown opener.