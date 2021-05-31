Coming towards the end of supercross and coming into motocross, things just look that much better for you on the motorcycle. You look happy. There’s a difference. Aaron Plessinger is the guy he used to be in the 250 class. What’s the difference? Is it simply going back to Star [Racing] was just comfortable to you and it was like going back to home? What was the biggest change that everything is so much better?

I think going back to Star for sure definitely played a big, big part in this whole thing. They have turned the bike around. It works so good now. It’s almost like riding my 250 again. It’s unreal what they have done to this bike. Confidence comes with it too. Coming back to this team, I knew I was going to be around guys I knew, knew my lingo and knew what to do and how I like the bike. So, I think that plays hand in hand. Just clicking off round by round, getting confidence in the bike, getting confidence in me. Fitness is getting better. Everything just adding up. I think it’s all starting to fall into place. Our starts are getting good. I think there’s going to be a lot of blue up there this year.

You obviously had such a good season in supercross. You’ve said on a number of occasions now that the bike is a lot better, but were you automatically confident that that would transfer outdoors? Or is proving it to yourself on a day like today important also?

Obviously proving it is a little more important, I think. I knew coming into outdoors I was going to be up there. If not on the podium, top five, top ten, somewhere around the top spots. I just felt really, really good these last four weeks getting ready for outdoors. The first time I hopped on my outdoor bike I felt really good, and we just didn’t really have to change much until we started testing a little bit closer to the national. I think my confidence for outdoors just came with doing my motos, clicking off good day after good day, and just feeling as prepared as I was in 2018. Had a lot of motos under my belt back then and I have a lot of motos under my belt now. It almost surprised me the second moto just keeping up with Ken like that. It was gnarly. We put a pretty big gap on third place, and I got really, really sketchy one moment. I looked back and didn’t really see anybody. I thought somebody would be right there, but we were riding so good, and I was just feeding off of him and just doing some of the lines that he was doing. Then I had some lines of my own that were pretty good, but we were riding so good. I’m stoked on it. I like outdoors more than I like supercross. I don't know why. I’ve just always been like that. I think just a good start to the season, and I think it’s going to be a good, fun year.

Below is the full post-race 450 Class press conference: