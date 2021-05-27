The John Penton GNCC stands as the oldest event currently on the GNCC schedule, with 2021 marking the 32nd annual running. With a long and storied history, the venue has seen its fair share of incredible races but even more so than that its reputation is highly defined by the weather and the conditions it creates, and that would yet again play a unique factor in this year’s event. Here are a few things we learned.

Named For A Legend

This event was born as the Burr Oaks GNCC back in 1990, but around 2001 the event was named to honor none other than John Penton himself. Many folks know the John Penton story, and it’s incredibly tough to sum Mr. Penton up in just a few sentences. However, if you’re unfamiliar with John’s story, we’ll run through it in an incredibly small nutshell:

John was an enduro racer back in the days when the events were completed on the big Triumph and BSA bikes of the 1950s. After attending the ISDE, John saw a real need for lightweight, off-road specific race bikes. He would eventually partner with an Austrian scooter and bicycle manufacturer to produce his own motorcycles, which were branded as Penton Motorcycles. That Austrian brand was KTM, and their lineage into the powerhouse we know them as today can be traced back to John Penton’s influence.

John also created the Hi-Point Products brand, which was the original go-to racing boot. The Hi-Point boots were born when John partnered with an Italian ski boot manufacturer to build these racing specific boots. The ski boot company he partnered with was called Alpinestars, and well, you know where they are today.

Alpinestars and KTM. Think about that! These are just two examples of John’s contributions to the sport, and it’s fitting to see why the event is named in John’s honor, especially considering it’s held in his home state of Ohio.