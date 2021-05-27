The opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday in Pala, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.
450 Class
Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Bogle is expected to be back in action this weekend after taking some time to deal with a shoulder injury suffered in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Cianciarulo will return to racing at Fox Raceway after breaking his collarbone at Orlando 2.
Christian Craig – LEG, ANKLE | IN
Comment: Craig sprained his ankle and fractured is fibula in Salt Lake City during supercross. He underwent surgery and is ready to go for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
Jacob Hayes – LEG | IN
Comment: Hayes had a complicated femur break last year that required multiple surgeries. He’s ready now, however, and will be racing the western nationals in 2021, starting with Pala.
Zach Osborne – BACK | IN
Comment: Osborne will be racing this weekend after missing much of supercross with a back injury.
Bobby Piazza – HAND, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Piazza recently had a “freak accident” that resulted in him losing his brakes and hitting a trailer. He sustained a broken hand and foot, and four broken toes. He also required ten stitches in his big toe. He’s out for the immediate future.
250 Class
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown is looking to return for High Point after sustaining a concussion before Atlanta.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Forkner is in for the opener following a broken collarbone sustained in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND | IN
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm in supercross. He’s ready to go for Fox Raceway.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan is back on the bike after suffering a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries at Daytona. He plans on getting back to racing at High Point.
Kyle Greeson – SHOULDER, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Greeson crashed while practicing and separated his shoulder and fractured his collarbone. He hopes to be back for Thunder Valley.
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: Moranz broke to ribs, bruised a lung, and chipped his scapula during supercross. He’s still in a sling, so he won’t be racing this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped him from working on his golf swing.
Alex Martin – WRIST | IN
Comment: Martin will be racing the opener after bowing out of supercross with a fractured carpal bone.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: A-Mart's dislocated shoulder in supercross won’t prevent him from lining up this weekend at Pala.
Ty Masterpool – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Masterpool is ready to go for Fox Raceway after hurting his ankle while training for supercross.
Carson Mumford – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Mumford will return to racing at Fox Raceway following a shoulder injury sustained during supercross.
Stilez Robertson – KNEE | IN
Comment: Robertson is returning after he had dislocated the fibular head in his knee during supercross.
Kailub Russell – RIBS, JAW | OUT
Comment: Russell had a crash roughly a month ago that left him with three broken ribs and a broken jaw, which had to be wired shut. There is not an official return date, but the loose expectation for him to return is High Point.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington took Smith out of action for most of supercross. Unfortunately, it will also keep him out of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross in 2021.
Max Vohland – HIP | IN
Comment: Vohland is ready to go for Fox Raceway following a dislocated hip sustained during supercross.