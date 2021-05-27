The opening round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday in Pala, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Bogle is expected to be back in action this weekend after taking some time to deal with a shoulder injury suffered in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Cianciarulo will return to racing at Fox Raceway after breaking his collarbone at Orlando 2.

Christian Craig – LEG, ANKLE | IN

Comment: Craig sprained his ankle and fractured is fibula in Salt Lake City during supercross. He underwent surgery and is ready to go for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Jacob Hayes – LEG | IN

Comment: Hayes had a complicated femur break last year that required multiple surgeries. He’s ready now, however, and will be racing the western nationals in 2021, starting with Pala.