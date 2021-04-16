The 15th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 17, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

The fifth round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule