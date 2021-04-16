Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.
450SX
Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Bloss injured his ankle in Arlington. The injury is still bothering him, but he’s going to give it a go on Saturday.
Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Bogle is dealing with a shoulder injury and at the moment, is day-to-day. At time of posting, it wasn’t known whether or not he’d race on Saturday.
Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT
Comment: Brayton is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken right hand and broken left wrist.
Kyle Chisholm – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: For the first time in 2021 Chizz didn’t Chizz, and after a big crash at Atlanta 2, wasn’t in the main event. He sustained some extreme bruising, both tissue and bone, and sustained an AC separation. He told us he’s doing everything he can to be ready for Saturday, but he won’t know for sure until then if his “shoulder is strong enough to Chizz.”
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the remainder of supercross following a broken collarbone sustained at Orlando 2.
Vince Friese – RIBS | OUT
Comment: Friese broke a few ribs in a crash at Atlanta 1. He’s out for Saturday.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan had a bad crash at Daytona and sustained a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. He’s out for the season.
Brandon Hartranft – UNKNOWN | IN
Comment: Hartranft missed Tuesday’s race with an unspecified injury. He’ll be back for Saturday.
Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT
Comment: McElrath will miss the rest of the supercross championship with a strained back.
Kevin Moranz – RIBS, LUNG, SCAPULA | OUT
Comment: After crashing at Atlanta 2 Moranz was taken to the hospital via helicopter. He ended up with two broken ribs, a bruised lung, and a chipped scapula. He’s out for Saturday.
Fredrik Noren – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Noren tweaked his ankle during practice at Atlanta 2. He tried to ride but the pain was just too much. It’s still bothering him, but he’ll still be racing this Saturday.
Mitchell Oldenburg – HAND | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg went down hard at Atlanta 2 and sustained a broken ring finger and gashes on the top of his hand that required 14 stitches. He’s out for Atlanta 3.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne is out for the remainder of the supercross season due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli sustained a concussion and AC separation in Daytona. He’s out for Saturday.
Carter Stephenson – HAND, UPPER BODY | OUT
Comment: Stephenson broke his wrist, fractured his sternum and sustained two broken ribs at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.
Malcolm Stewart – SORE | IN
Comment: Stewart crashed hard early in the main event at Atlanta 2. Afterward he said he was feeling “pretty beat up and disappointed with how the night ended, but we’re going to rest up and come back fighting.”
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix is out for Atlanta due to a back injury.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Carroll is out for the season with a broken sternum, foot, and two ribs.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo is out for the rest of supercross after sustaining a hand injury that required surgery.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown crashed during the week leading up to Atlanta. He won’t be racing on Saturday.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: Falk is out for the season with a broken femur.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner is out for the season with a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season.
Chase Marquier – ARM, HEAD | OUT
Comment: Marquier crashed during practice at Atlanta 1 and sustained a broken arm and concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin has a fractured carpal bone. He’s out for the rest of supercross.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder at Orlando 2. A-Mart is also out for the remainder of supercross.
Carson Mumford – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Mumford crashed at Atlanta 2 and injured his shoulder. According to our Steve Matthes, “Carson Mumford hasn’t had a very good rookie SX season after a good MX season and it got worse with a crash and a shoulder injury that will keep him out for a while.”
Hardy Munoz – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Munoz is out for the rest of the season due to a tweaked knee suffered during qualifying for Atlanta 1.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington will keep Smith out of action for the rest of supercross.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston but is back on the bike. However, he is out for the remainder of supercross as he shifts his focus to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He is out for the remainder of supercross as he hopes to be fully prepared for the Pro Motocross opener May 29.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. The rookie is back on the bike but will not race any of the remaining supercross rounds. He’ll be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Dylan Woodcock – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.