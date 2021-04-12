Just before heading back down to Atlanta (with Justin Brayton!) Jason Weigandt previews the race with quotes from Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy, Dylan Ferrandis, and Aaron Plessinger.

The Weege Show Supercross Preview is presented by the Honda Talon Sport Side-by-Side. It would be one heck of a ride to take a Talon out on this big supercross track. Or even the full speedway. Or even over where they dug out all the dirt for the track! With huge wheel travel and 1000cc of power, life's better side-by-side in a Honda Talon, no matter where you drive it.