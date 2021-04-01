Welcome to part two of the privateer team sweepstakes! The privateer ranks present competition of a different sort. These guys aren’t battling for race wins and titles like Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, but they have their own goals. The riders want to make mains, make money, and get noticed…perhaps by a factory team. Then, the teams themselves would also like to get noticed by the factories. They would welcome more support, and since other former privateer units have graduated to factory status, such an upgrade is not impossible.

Our Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt will spend the next few weeks running down what they’ve seen from some of the privateer teams in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is Part 2 of our look, with one more to go next week. If you missed our first part, make sure to check it out.

JMC Motorsports Husqvarna

250SX West Region Riders:

Carson Brown, Martin Castelo (injured), and Ramyller Alves (fill in)

Matthes: This team has been consistent the last few years with Brown and Castelo and they’ve been on Husqvarnas. Brown has been one of those dudes just outside the factory guys the last couple of years but this year and in the past, he’s been hit with injuries. Still though, if we had a half-time race on TTR’s, my money is on Brown to beat everyone. Castelo’s from Ecuador like Martin Davalos and is a solid rider, it’s funny how many times (not this year of course because, yeah Castelo got hurt right away) Brown and Castelo are around each other. Bonus points to Castelo for telling me on a podcast how he just went for it and asked a waitress at a local sushi place out one day and they’re now engaged! Shoot your shot fellas, you never know!

Weege: I dig that this team is based out of the Pacific Northwest and often backs a rider from that area, such as the very popular Carson Brown. Brown has talent but more than that, he has fans! I’m not sure if it’s his amazeballs minibike skills or the hardcore loyalty of the Pacific Northwestern folks, but social media loves some Carson Brown. He get can get results, too, it’s unfortunate he went down with an elbow injury at round one (also unfortunate for my fantasy team). Castelo, I feel, had really raised his game lately but went down also this year, sounds pretty painful. Alves is the fill-in but then he got banged up, too. I’ve watched Ramy at Loretta’s and the Racer X Maine Event and the dude rips. Just another example of how good the top-level guys are—if Ramy should up to your local track you’d be convinced he’s the fastest rider in the world. But he’s a borderline main event guy. Never forget that when you watch supercross on TV that’s a very, very high level.