Well well well! Our man "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti has finally announced his official plans to go racing in 2021. Phil will join the ClubMX Yamaha team as a 450 rider in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The official press release is below, but it leaves out such aspects as throat slit guestures, blocking his buddy Cooper Webb if Phil holeshots, and making fun of the Martin brothers. We lost Phil to Canada but now he's back!

Here's the press release. Phil will be back with Q and A next week, but when reached for comment right now he said, "It's Friday and I'm on my porch living my best life."

Live life to the fullest with Phil! Here's the PR.

Phil Nicoletti Returns to AMA Pro Motocross Championship with Team ClubMX

Chesterfield, South Carolina – Phil Nicoletti, the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Champion and 450 Supercross Champion in Canada, will return to U.S. racing to compete in the upcoming 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The season begins May 29th at Fox Raceway in California. “Filthy Phil” will join the ClubMX Yamaha squad on a Yamaha YZ450F to compete in the 450 MX division, while the rest of the ClubMX team will remain Yamaha YZ250F mounted in the 250 MX class.

“I really enjoyed my two years racing in Canada but some of the teams and deals were no longer available,” said Nicoletti. “At the same time, I don’t feel like I’m done. I think I have some time left in me and Brandon [Haas] and everyone at ClubMX has been able to put together a competitive program so I can go racing back home. I still love the grind of the great outdoors and it’s been fun to get back into the swing of it over the last few weeks.”

While riding on the ClubMX Yamaha team, Nicoletti will enjoy support from Rockstar Energy Drink, MotoSport, FXR, 6D, Scott and OTSFF.