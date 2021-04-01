The World One Year Later

Mitch Kendra: I’m going to sort of combine my 250SX West and my 450SX best moments. For me, for someone to win their first race at Daytona is awesome—and we got to experience it now for the second-straight year. This was an ever bigger celebration than that, though. After Garrett Marchbanks won the 2020 250SX main event and Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac fought for both the premier class main event win and sole possession of the 450SX points lead, the championship—and the world—was flipped upside down due to COVID-19. Now, WITHOUT GETTING INTO POLITICS, one year later and we were back.

Daytona was the last “normal” event of 2020 before the COVID-19 brought lockdowns around the world. For us to be able to get back to racing and return to this venue was just great. At one-point last year so much was up in the air. We’re not quite back to “normal” normal yet but we’re getting close. Daytona served as a nice landmark to see where we are. It was great to be able to get back to Daytona to see some great racing. Like Hansel said, for McAdoo, Robertson, and Brown to earn the best finish of their careers at the historical venue, it’s just awesome to see. Add in the impressive ride by Eli Tomac, battles between Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger in both the heat and the main event, and the 450SX points heating up with Roczen and Webb, this turned out to be an eventful night. Tomac is still a little farther back in the points standings than he would want to be, but he made history tying Ricky Carmichael for the most Daytona 450SX main event wins of all-time. Plessinger said he would be better since his team tested prior to Daytona, and so far, it has proved to be accurate as he podiumed that race and then won his first two 450SX heat races in the weeks following. Having AP on TV for interviews again has been great—oh and congrats to him and his wife Kendall for the recent birth of their baby! Really, the whole night at Daytona was filled with good stuff!

450SX

McElrath Makes A Splash in Season Debut

Aaron Hansel: Rooting for just about anyone in this sport is easy. Give me a name, and I’ll come up with five reasons why you should be a fan. But in some cases you almost can’t help but want a rider to succeed no matter what. For me, Shane McElrath is one of those guys. The dude burst onto the scene out of nowhere back in 2012 at the Monster Energy Cup, and when I say nowhere, I mean NOWHERE. He wasn’t a big prospect on anyone’s radar, and there was zero hype surrounding him. Rumor has it he hadn't even been on an airplane in his life back then. I remember talking to McElrath’s then-team manager, Tyler Keefe, before the MEC and I remember him telling me he thought there was a good chance McElrath could win the Amateur All-Stars class. In my head I just kind of snickered at what I viewed as Keefe’s blind loyalty. But, sure enough, when the gate dropped a few hours later, McElrath shot out and led every single lap of the first race and made the win look easy. He crashed in the second race, but he’d already more than gotten the attention of the paddock at that point.

Since then he’s been involved in several championship campaigns, but bad luck, a few untimely injuries, and extremely stiff competition have prevented him from coming out on top in any of them. He’s always been that guy who’s been close, who could, but never quite has, in terms of a title. Fast forward to 2021, when a shoulder injury delayed his debut in the 450SX class. After sitting on the sidelines for the first six rounds, McElrath was finally ready to race. It was his first race since leaving the 250 Class, he was on a new bike and team, and he was fresh off the injury list. If you asked the magic eight ball if Shane was going to kill it, all signs would point to, “Hell no.” But, when the gate dropped for McElrath’s heat race, he shot out to the lead! Tomac would eventually pass him, but McElrath hung on for second. Like 2012 at the MEC, and plenty of times since, McElrath came out and totally surprised everyone. Unfortunately he’s back on the sidelines with a back injury right now, but in that moment in Orlando, I couldn’t help but crack a smile and raise a glass in recognition of McElrath’s dogged determination.