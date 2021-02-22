AC, Martin Brothers, Cantrell, Smith, Brown, and More Injury Updates From Orlando 2
Following the Orlando 2 Supercross, several riders have posted injury updates. With the next Monster Energy AMA Supercross event being the Daytona Supercross on March 6, some of these riders will have time to heal and recover ahead of that race. Others are not as lucky as their injuries will take more time to heal. We will provide more updates on the injured riders as soon as possible.
450SX Class
Adam Cianciarulo—Broken Collarbone
Steve Matthes has reported the early word on Cianciarulo is a broken collarbone and a back injury. The #9 was slow to get up but eventually he remounted his Kawasaki and rode straight to the pits. He recorded 21st place for the 14 laps he completed.
I heard collarbone https://t.co/ttgaxLHKhP— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) February 21, 2021
Adam Enticknap—Broken Collarbone
Enticknap suffered a big crash in the final qualifying where he slammed down on his right shoulder. He posted an update on Sunday, stating he had broken his collarbone in two places and had just came out of surgery to fix the break. He said luckily, X-rays on his hip and shoulder were negative. Enticknap is expected to miss about six weeks with the injury.
Justin Starling—Knee/Leg
Starling suffered a bad crash in the final qualifying session of the day. He took to Twitter late Saturday/early Sunday to provide an update.
All good.. washed the front, slammed my knee and felt it lock.. possibly torn MCL, tried to ride heat and LCQ but pain was too much. Will get MRI on Monday and make a game plan from there! #downbutnotouthttps://t.co/HIB6Qs4pdS— Justin Starling (@JustinStarling_) February 21, 2021
250SX West Region
Carson Brown — Dislocated Elbow
Brown suffered a big crash in the whoops during the main event and he was down for a while. He posted an update on Instagram on Sunday, announcing he suffered a dislocated elbow in the crash.
“Hey everyone, was feeling great out there at Orlando @supercrosslive yesterday. In my heat race I ended up dislocating my elbow. I’ll keep everyone updated on when I’ll be back out there. Huge thanks to everyone who reached out, really appreciate all your support. The @jmc_ms_racing team built an amazing bike I and can’t wait to get back on”
Sean Cantrell—Broken Collarbone
Cantrell suffered a big crash during his heat race, which ended his night early. He announced he has suffered a broken collarbone. The crash comes in Cantrell's first AMA Supercross event since the 2019 Denver Supercross. Cantrell was dealing with a lingering wrist injury in 2019 and into 2020 and, as he explains below, enrolled in school in November because he expected his racing career to be over.
“There’s a lot I can say but I’ll try to keep it short.
Last night was heartbreaking for me. I was sitting in a classroom back in November/ December. In two months I put everything I had into my program. No fitness trainer, no track coach, just the desire to prove something to myself and a bunch of rad guys to work with. Took me a while to get comfortable being inside a stadium again but as soon as I got behind the gate I felt at home. I was very happy with my riding in the heat race. Worked my way into a qualifying position but the whoops were tough all day and had an unlucky run through them. Ended up breaking my collarbone. I’m done feeling sorry for myself. I will get this thing fixed and be back in a few weeks. A lot of weight is lifted off my shoulders knowing that I’m still capable of competing at this level after being away for so long. Thank you for all the get well wishes. Definitely means a lot to me.
Just another chapter in this story. I’ll be back again🤙”
Cheyenne Harmon—Head
Harmon crashed in his heat race and did not finish the evening. He posted the following update on Instagram:
“Well that’s not the start we wanted to the season. It was a hell of a day. Motor locked up off the face of the SX triple in Q-1 and was able to get up and walk away from that big moment. Thought our day was done, but thanks to @aje.motorsports they loaned me a motor and my mechanic @shadyg_films was able to do a full motor swap and had me back out for the final qualifier. Then we ended the night with this crash in the heat race.
The @alpinestarsmx medics were there right away, they had me transferred to the local hospital for further evaluation. I’m thankful to be walking away from this one, my @6dhelmets did its job🙏🏼 I plan on being back for the Dallas rounds 💪🏼”
Alex Martin—Head (Concussion)
Martin went over the bars in the rollers after the standard supercross triple at the start of the race and knocked himself out. The race was red flagged so medical crew could tend to Alex. He was carted off the track and waved to the crowd, and our Steve Matthes talked to a source in Martin's camp that indicated Alex likely suffered a concussion, but he will otherwise be okay.
Jeremy Martin—Shoulder
At this point, there is not much information to provide on Jeremy’s status. He was landed on in the first section by Stilez Robertson and his night ended early. Once his brother Alex was helped off the track and the race was restarted, J-Mart did not lineup for the restart. The initial word is that he suffered an injury to his shoulder. The team said in a post-race press release: “The Minnesotan went to seek medical evaluation, and a further update will follow.” Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Wil Hahn said, “It was a bit bittersweet night losing J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] like that,” referring to teammate Justin Cooper taking the main event win.
Robertson, who finished 18th, posted the following on Instagram:
Well🤦🏻♂️ qualified p-7, heat race p-4, main p-18. Hope @jeremymartin6 is ok. I thought he was gonna jump and then he rolled it so I unfortunately landed on him. The race got red flagged so I got a second chance with no front fender 😂🤦🏻♂️ Onwards and upwards! Thanks team”
Brock Papi—Wrist
After a crash during qualifying, there is not much information known about Papi. He posted a photo of himself with a wrap on his left wrist on his Instagram story on Sunday.
Jerry Robin—Shoulder
Robin posted on Instagram that he has suffered a “minor AC joint separation” after being landed on in his heat race.
“Tough start to the season to say the least🥴 off the start in the heat race I got tangled up with a few guys when Thrasher went down. Had to double the triple since I was in the back of the pack and another rider went for the triple for some reason and landed on me. Thankfully I didn’t have any broken bones and just really sore and a minor AC joint separation👌🏻
Jordon Smith—Banged Up
After the main event was restarted, Smith was running in second when he crashed at the end of the whoops and slammed in the face of the takeoff to the next obstacles. His night was done and he officially recorded 20th place, but, according to the team, Smith did not suffer an injury. Note: Smith tore a ligament in his thumb in December and underwent surgery, so this is good news he is only banged up.
“The end result wasn’t what I was looking to accomplish in this first round, but thankfully I’m okay and just a little banged up. The whole day was going great and I just lost some of the needed strength for the whoops. I have a lot of positives to build on and I’m thankful I was able to walk away okay.”
On Sunday, he posted the following recap of his first round:
“Well tonight wasn’t what I was looking for obviously. I have had a lingering thumb injury entering the season and I just wanted to come in to the first round and be smart and build through the season. The whole day was going great until the strength in my thumb made my hand slip off going through the whoops. I’m bruised up but I’m going to go back and heal up and be ready for Daytona! Lots of positives still from the day and thanks to the entire @pcraceteam for all the hard work getting me to where I was! Get knocked down 99 times get back up 100!