250SX West Region

Carson Brown — Dislocated Elbow

Brown suffered a big crash in the whoops during the main event and he was down for a while. He posted an update on Instagram on Sunday, announcing he suffered a dislocated elbow in the crash.

“Hey everyone, was feeling great out there at Orlando @supercrosslive yesterday. In my heat race I ended up dislocating my elbow. I’ll keep everyone updated on when I’ll be back out there. Huge thanks to everyone who reached out, really appreciate all your support. The @jmc_ms_racing team built an amazing bike I and can’t wait to get back on”

Sean Cantrell—Broken Collarbone

Cantrell suffered a big crash during his heat race, which ended his night early. He announced he has suffered a broken collarbone. The crash comes in Cantrell's first AMA Supercross event since the 2019 Denver Supercross. Cantrell was dealing with a lingering wrist injury in 2019 and into 2020 and, as he explains below, enrolled in school in November because he expected his racing career to be over.