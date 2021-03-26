The sweepstakes is on! The privateer ranks present competition of a different sort. The teams and riders aren’t battling for race wins and titles like Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, but they have their own goals. The riders want to make mains, make money, and get noticed…perhaps by a factory team. However, the teams themselves would also welcome more support, and since other former privateer units have graduated to factory status, such a magical upgrade is not out of the question.

Our Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt will spend the next few weeks running down what they’ve seen from some of the privateer teams in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Team PR MX Kawasaki

250SX Riders:

Dakota Alix, Ryan Surratt, Luke Neese, Devin Simonson, Chase Marquier, and Justin Thompson (injured, out for SX)

450SX Riders:

Cade Clason, Josh Cartwright, and Ludovic Macler

Weege: Steve, you have to enjoy that this team actually has Canadian roots via its owner, Julian. But he’s French Canadian, right? Does that count for you or is that like a different country altogether? This team is building a good rep right now thanks to the “Infant Chiz” Cade Clason making a bunch of mains lately. Cade didn’t make any mains last year and wasn’t even that close, so I wasn’t even sure they’d give him another ride.

There’s a lot of guys here in both the 450 and 250 class. That’s a lot of extra parts, money and logistics. Really, though, that doesn’t matter. The goal is to have one rider or maybe two just break through and log next-level results. That’s how teams like this separate from the other privateer teams and get more support. We always laugh about the roots of teams like Star Racing, or Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS (Butler Brothers MX!) or Canadae Kawasaki (eventually became one of the many Rockstar Energy Suzuki teams) and morphed into the factory Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. You never know who is next.