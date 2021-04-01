Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Listen: Moto Marketing Podcast Ep. #70: Troy Lee

April 1, 2021 10:00am | by:
Listen: <em>Moto Marketing Podcast</em> Ep. #70: Troy Lee

The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by Troy Lee to talk about his career, starting Troy Lee Designs, and creating one of the most successful teams in the sport today.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.

The May 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

10 Minutes With Troy Lee

Outside sponsorship can be tricky to acquire in this sport, but you’d never know it by looking at the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team, which enjoys support from many non-endemic companies.

