Liam Everts Becomes Red Bull Athlete

Is your father a strict tutor?

Liam: Dad is someone I look up to tremendously but he’s still my father. He is strict when he needs to be. He puts me in my place every now and then when I do something wrong. Then it’s up to me to draw lessons from those negative things and to try and prevent them the next time.

Stefan: I mentor Liam in everything he does and try to avoid risks as much as possible. From his very first day on a bike, I have always prioritised safety. I always give him my honest opinion, we work on his weak points together and avoid going too fast. I don’t want to put any extra pressure on him because it’s there already. I know how it feels. My father was a household name as well. And him and me also approached the whole thing in a very steady manner. As a result, I was able to perform at the highest level for a long time.

Is Liam destined to beat your 10 world titles, Stefan?

Stefan: It would be wonderful if he would ever become world champion. Three generations … that’s unprecedented! I really do hope so. But equalling his grandfather’s tally would also be an amazing achievement.

What are your goals for 2021?

Liam: The goal is to build, which won’t be easy, since a lot of riders are returning from MX2 to EMX250. It’s going to be very hard. But I’m pretty sure that patience and hard work will put us on the map. Everything’s there. It’s only a matter of time before we start laying the puzzle and have every little piece fit.

Stefan: There’s a lot of work ahead of us, obviously. Liam needs to gain a lot of experience still, and learn to perform better under the pressure his name brings. But the passion is there, along with the hard work and the discipline. He also has the feeling, the talent and the insight embedded in his DNA.