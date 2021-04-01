Today, the nation’s leading consumer motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors, announced this year’s host venues and key brands attendees can look forward to engaging with across the 2021 tour. Set to attract Powersports enthusiasts and potential riders of all ages and skill levels to summer and fall three-day festivities occurring in major markets across the U.S., the newly rebranded tour, previously known as the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows (IMS), will provide exciting hands-on experiences unique to each venue.

The 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoors venues in calendar order are:

FivePointAmphitheater (Irvine, CA - July 9-11)

(Irvine, CA - July 9-11) Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, CA - July 16-18)

(Sonoma, CA - July 16-18) Goebbert’s Farm (Pingree Grove, IL - August 20-22)

(Pingree Grove, IL - August 20-22) Brooklyn Army Terminal (Brooklyn, NY - September 3-5)

(Brooklyn, NY - September 3-5) Carlisle Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA - September 10-12)

(Carlisle, PA - September 10-12) Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX – October 1-3)

(Fort Worth, TX – October 1-3) James L Ward Agriculture Center (Lebanon, TN - October 8-10)

(Lebanon, TN - October 8-10) SUN n’ FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL - October 15-17)

(Lakeland, FL - October 15-17) Georgia International Horse Park (Conyers, GA - October 29-31)

“The IMS family cannot wait to bring the Powersports community together at our shows, including both returning and new members,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “Each venue across our tour allows our IMS team, alongside our sponsors, including title sponsor Progressive, and exhibiting OEMs and brands, to offer incredibly unique experiences to our attendees. No matter who walks the grounds, there will be something geared toward your liking.”

Attractions and event specifics will be released when tickets go on sale April 22nd at motorcycleshows.com. As with past tours, attendees can look forward to seeing hundreds of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, ATVs and much more from leading manufacturers familiar to the shows such as Indian Motorcycles, Royal Enfield, Yamaha Motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles, and Harley-Davidson, which will be showcasing its new 2021 Pan America 1250, as well as first-time exhibiting manufacturers like Beta Motorcycles. Attendees will also be able to interact with leading brands in the electric mobility space, including Giant Bicycles and FLX Bike, which will be exhibiting its exciting e-bike line as well electric skateboards from Miles Board.

The tour will also welcome back a number of returning tour-wide exhibiting brands including Arai, Cycle Gear, Enginehawk, Explorify Rentals & Tours, HJC, J&P Cycles, LiquiMoly, Michelin, National Cycle Inc., Ruroc Helmets, Yuasa, among others.

Regardless of the tour stop, attendees can look forward to the latest in rider products and keen hands-on opportunities for enthusiasts of all experience levels at each venue.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.motorcycleshows.com.