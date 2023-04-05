Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Kyle Peters Overcomes Broken Neck to Win AMA AX Title

April 5, 2023 2:00pm

It might look like just another AMA Arenacross Championship for Phoenix Honda's Kyle Peters, but behind the scenes this was much different. After winning last year's AX crown, Peters was hurt badly in a crash in Monster Energy Supercross, and the scary injuries, including a broken neck, could have ended his career.

Peters did actually fear his career was over, but he decided to make a comeback and return to Arenacross again. It resulted in yet another title. Check out the video above for more on his journey back to the top.

