Kyle Peters Pulls Off Perfect 20-0 AMA Kicker Arenacross Season

Tulsa, Oklahoma—The 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series headed down to Amarillo, Texas for the final weekend of the 2021 series this past weekend. Round 9 was held on Friday at the Amarillo National Center, followed by the Championship Finale for Amateurs, round 10, on Saturday.

Phoenix Racing Honda Team's Kyle Peters secured his second AMA Arenacross National Championship title with his first pro main win on Friday night. But the work wasn't done there. He had three more races to win to achieve 20 straight main race wins, an unbeaten season. Kyle Peters was pursuing perfection.

Round Nine of the 2021 Series took place on Friday, March 5th. The show kicked off with the 250 Pro heat race, where Team Babbitts Kawasaki Rider, Isaac Teasdale, grabbed the holeshot. Phoenix Racing Honda Team's Kyle Peters was not far behind, though, and quickly regained the lead. He went on to win the first heat of the weekend.

250 Pro Sport Heat Results

Heat: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Josh Osby (3) Isaac Teasdale (4) Cullin Park (5) Kyle Bitterman

Peters continued his win streak with another win in round nine's 450 Pro heat race. The real battle in this heat was for second, between Kyle Bitterman and Josh Osby. Osby was able to get it done and beat out Bitterman for the second place finish.