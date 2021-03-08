Kyle Peters Pulls Off Perfect 20-0 AMA Kicker Arenacross Season
Tulsa, Oklahoma—The 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series headed down to Amarillo, Texas for the final weekend of the 2021 series this past weekend. Round 9 was held on Friday at the Amarillo National Center, followed by the Championship Finale for Amateurs, round 10, on Saturday.
Phoenix Racing Honda Team's Kyle Peters secured his second AMA Arenacross National Championship title with his first pro main win on Friday night. But the work wasn't done there. He had three more races to win to achieve 20 straight main race wins, an unbeaten season. Kyle Peters was pursuing perfection.
Round Nine of the 2021 Series took place on Friday, March 5th. The show kicked off with the 250 Pro heat race, where Team Babbitts Kawasaki Rider, Isaac Teasdale, grabbed the holeshot. Phoenix Racing Honda Team's Kyle Peters was not far behind, though, and quickly regained the lead. He went on to win the first heat of the weekend.
250 Pro Sport Heat Results
Heat: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Josh Osby (3) Isaac Teasdale (4) Cullin Park (5) Kyle Bitterman
Peters continued his win streak with another win in round nine's 450 Pro heat race. The real battle in this heat was for second, between Kyle Bitterman and Josh Osby. Osby was able to get it done and beat out Bitterman for the second place finish.
450 Pro Sport Heat Results
Heat: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Josh Osby (3) Kyle Bitterman (4) Cullin Park (5) Isaac Teasdale
The first pro main of the night was the 250 Pro class. Kyle Peters needed a top four finish in this race to secure his 2021 AMA Arenacross National Championship title. Peters wouldn't settle, and dominated the race, as he's done much of the season. Peters won the event, his seventh straight, and clinched his championship title. Cullin Park, Teasdale and Osby would battle throughout the 12 laps for the other two spots on the podium. After a good fight, it would ultimately be the Phoenix Racing Honda boys who would secure second (Osby) and third (Park), making it a team sweep.
250 Pro Sport main results
The 450 Pro Main did not disappoint, as the racing was tough and the excitement was high. Teasdale charged out of the gate to get the holeshot and first place position. Teasdale held off Peters for six laps, as he looked to spoil his undefeated season, but could not pull far enough away from Peters. In the seventh lap Peters was able to get into the leading position, and held on to it to finish the race and get his 18th main event win in a row.
450 Pro Sport Main Results
The final round, round ten, of the 2021 Series took place on Saturday, March 6th The show kicked off with the first heat of the 250 Pro Sport class which Peters won ahead of Bitterman and Park. The second heat was a battle between Teasdale and Osby for first, with Osby getting it done and winning heat number two.
250 Pro Sport Heat Results
Heat One: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Kyle Bitterman (3) Cullin Park (4) Adam Conway (5) Chad Cook
Heat two: (1) Josh Obsy (2) Isaac Teasdale (3) Zack Gurley (4) Luke Dickey (5) Keaton McCalip
The 450 Pro heat races saw similarities to the 250 Pro heats, with a switch of Phoenix Racing Honda teammates Park and Osby in Heats One and Two. Peters won the first heat ahead of Osby. Park and Teasdale battled in the second heat, with Park getting the win.
450 Pro Sport Heat Results
Heat One: (1) Kyle Peters (2) Josh Osby (3) Kyle Bitterman (4) Chad Cook (5) Caleb White
Heat two: (1) Cullin Park (2) Isaac Teasdale (3) Zack Gurley (4) Adam Conway (5) Keaton McCalip
With the second to last pro main of the season, Kyle Peters showed his continuing dominance with a win in the 250 Pro Main. It was Osby who got the holeshot and early lead, but he didn't keep it long as Peters passed him quickly in the first lap and pulled ahead of the pack to another convincing win with near perfect riding. The second spot would stay with Osby, with Teasdale not far behind finishing in third and securing his second podium finish on the season.
250 Pro Sport Main Results
The final pro main of the season, the 450 Pro class, had multiple things at stake for a handful of riders. This was the race where Peters could complete a perfect season, with 20 main event wins. He did the unthinkable, winning the main in dominating fashion, as only Peters can. The other thing at stake was the third place finish for the overall series, between Teasdale and Bitterman. Ultimately Bitterman was able to get it done and finish in fourth place ahead of Teasdale (fifth) giving Bitterman the points he needed to take third place overall in the series.
450 Pro Sport Main Results
You can find the overall pro standings here: arenacrossusa.com/standings
You can find individual race results here: live.tracksideresults.com/kickerax
2021 Overall Series Standings:
Images: Jack Jaxson