The youngest winner in AMA Supercross history is Ron Lechien, who won for the first time in Orlando on June 11, 1983 (which happened to be the 100th round). Lechien was 16 years, five months, 29 days old. (This stat deserves further explanation. Back in 1972, at the Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum, which most consider the birth of “supercross,” winner Marty Tripes was just 16 years, 10 days old. But the race was not considered an AMA Supercross, as the series had yet to be invented. Instead, it was a part of Edison Dye’s old Inter-Am Series.)

The oldest podium rider ever to podium is Chad Reed, who finished third in Detroit on February 23, 2019, at the age of 36 years, 11 months, 8 days old.

The youngest podium rider finisher (we believe) was Ron Lechien, at the 1983 Dallas SX, which was held on April 16, 1983. Lechien was born on December 13, 1966, making him 16 years, four months, three days old.

The rider to win in the most seasons is again Chad Reed. Beginning with his first win (Anaheim 2003), he went on to win in eleven different seasons: 2003, ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, ‘07, ’08, ‘09, ‘11, ‘12, ‘14 and ‘15.

The brand to win in the most seasons is Kawasaki, with a total of 38 different seasons. This year (2021) is the 48th season of AMA Supercross. The only years that Kawasaki did not win were 1974, ‘75, ‘80, ‘81, ‘82, ‘83, ‘99, ‘02 , and ’04.

The rider to get podium results in the most seasons is Mike LaRocco, who took podiums in 17 different seasons. Between 1989 and 2005 the Rock made podiums every season.