So, you talked about going to that clinic and you felt a lot better pretty quickly, but then when did the whole Rock River thing come together for outdoors last year?

I think it was around Salt Lake time they called me, maybe a little bit before, because I had nothing going for the summer. ClubMX was a supercross-only team at the time. I was planning on just maybe racing a 450 at a few rounds. So, they hit me up and it ended up kind of working out with that. At first it was going to be 450, but I was kind of wanting to be in the 250 class. That’s where I want to be successful at right now. So, I stayed on a 250 and it worked out. It was not a little bit what I was expecting going in. I was expecting more of a higher standard of equipment and whatnot. It was kind of leftover stuff from the previous years, which led to lots of DNF’s and bike issues. And some issues with myself. It wasn’t all the team. But we made it through the year, and I was happy. I got my personal best, a 12th, which isn’t great, but everything considered, I was happy with that and finished pretty much a whole season healthy. It kind of primed me up for boot camp, supercross training.

Now coming back to the Club team again, you’re familiar with the program. I think you’ve trained there for a while too. Is it almost like a home feeling, where you’re just comfortable with everything?

Yeah. It’s pretty awesome here at ClubMX. I was on the team the first year they started back up in ’18. The injury took me out of supercross, but I raced the Canadian nationals with them. It’s been getting better every year. It’s cool this year with my four or five teammates, we’re also friends. Brandon is a great mentor and trainer. He’s been taking a little bit more of a role in our physical training this year, which is definitely helping. I feel like I’m in the best shape I ever have been. It’s a great vibe here for sure. For being not a factory team, I think it’s the closest one biting on the heels of all the guys for sure.

You finished top ten last year in both your rounds. Is that kind of immediately where you think you should fit in? Maybe you can push top five pretty quickly with how comfortable you are with everything?

I’m pretty confident. Top ten won’t really satisfy me this year, where last year it was pretty satisfying coming off my previous year of making no mains. So, I’m aiming for top five, and hopefully be on podiums this year. I only raced two races unfortunately last year, but the Arlington one for the second main event I got a good start and was running up front for a while and had some really good times. That built a lot of confidence. This year, I only feel better. I’m pretty confident on my bike and my fitness and my ability for this year. I think the ClubMX team is going to surprise a lot of people in the industry.

How about the schedule? You didn’t really get to do the Salt Lake swing last year, but obviously some of these are going to be triple headers. We’re going to Atlanta Motor Speedway. It’s kind of a weird schedule, for sure. What do you think of it?

I’m excited, especially Arlington being three races there. I really liked that round last year and the dirt. The city was cool and stuff. So, I’m excited for it. You race one race and then you come back, and the week normally goes by fast anyway when you’re back here training, and you’re sometimes prone to do a little bit too much or want to do too much. At a three-round race like that, you’re more focused on just recovery and being ready for the next one. So, it should be good.