As we get ready to kick off the 250SX West Region Championship this weekend in Orlando, Florida, we wanted to provide a quick look through of all of the key teams and riders for the 2021 season. With so many team and number changes, it can be easy to get lost on who is out there this Saturday.

This 250SX West team guide has updated injury information for several riders and will give insight to how many riders this class will have. With over 66 sign ups already in for Saturday's action, this opener is sure to be an intriguing one.

*Editors note: I forgot a photo credit to Jordan Micka for the JMC Motorsports photos. Thank you!

