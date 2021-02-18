In just his second year racing supercross professionally, Utah’s Garrett Marchbanks was already a winner. Holding off then defending champion Chase Sexton to win the Daytona Supercross in 2020, Marchbanks appeared to have it all figured out. Even after the long break, when we returned to Salt Lake City for the seven-round swing, Marchbanks still appeared to be right in the thick of it all battling for podiums. Then it all came crashing down at round 13 when he crashed heavily in the main event, lacerating his liver, bruising his lungs, and tearing his MCL and PCL.

The recovery was long and forced him out of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but nobody saw what came next. He couldn't get a deal together for 2021. The 19-year-old, was a a free agent without a factory ride. In stepped ClubMX Yamaha, which not only provided Marchbanks with a team, but a sense of home in coming back to a place where he had spent several years training. This week we caught up with Marchbanks days before the 250SX West Region Championship kicks off to get the full scoop.

Racer X: Are you getting excited here for this first round?

Garrett Marchbanks: For sure. It feels like it’s been forever since I’ve raced, so I’m just excited to get back out there.

Not to bring back the unfortunate injury, but how long was the recovery with that?

I believe the recovery was four months. As soon as the doctor released me, I rode that day. It was four months, I believe. I only got to ride two or three times before I came here and signed with the team.

Was that just a brutal recovery process or was it just a lot of hanging out and waiting it out?

Honestly, I thought it was going to be a lot worse. The first month was pretty bad, but it wasn’t too bad. It was more just hanging out, having a good time with my friends.