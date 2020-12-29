Joey Crown made a big leap in Monster Energy AMA Supercross early on in 2020. Crown, who had yet to qualify for a 250SX main event prior to this year, not only qualified for the first 250SX East Region main event of the year in Tampa, Florida, but he finished eighth. Then one week later he finished 7-5-10 for seventh overall at the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown event. Unfortunately for Crown, that’s where his run in supercross ended as he suffered a crash during media day for the third East Region round—as he will explain in the interview below. Crown suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion in the crash and was not seeing success with his recovery initially.
However, he was able to get in touch with a doctor that helped him return to form—and an even better version of himself than before. Crown went on to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the Rock River Yamaha team (since the ClubMX team is supercross-only) but the Michigan native will be back with the ClubMX team for the 2021 supercross season. He has those strong results from Tampa and Arlington to keep him motivated for next season and the ClubMX team even stepped up the offer for him. Here’s Crown on his great start to supercross earlier this year, the injury recovery process, Pro Motocross, and more.
Yeah, for sure. I need to remind myself every day, on the tough days, that I’ve done it. But it’s unfortunately not as high as at that point, especially after Arlington when I ran second for a while in that one main. It was like all my confidence was back. I was ready to be top five in Atlanta and podium. I was confident enough that I could be there, with getting that race fitness up. I felt like I could have been top three in Arlington. I just got a little bit tired. I’m not used to running second place for so long.
You weren’t even making mains the year before. That’s a big jump.
You were kind of the off-season king there for a little while.
Do you still look back a little bit though and be like, Okay, at least I got the head thing fixed? That sucks you didn’t have the off-season races. You didn’t get all the results you could have gotten last year. But at the same time, there was some good news, because this could have gone worse also.
And you’re back on a good team.
Main Image Courtesy of Mike Vizer