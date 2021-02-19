Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Orlando 2 SX and Big Buck GNCC

How to Watch Orlando 2 SX and Big Buck GNCC

February 19, 2021 3:30pm

The eighth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 20, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will kick off this weekend at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule
2021 Big Buck GNCC RacerTV.com schedule
2021 Big Buck GNCC RacerTV.com schedule GNCC Racing

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany161
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States148
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States132
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States118
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States115
Full Standings

2020 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States295
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia253
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States206
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States188
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States186
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States323
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States313
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States280
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States231
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand208
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States346
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States280
3Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States226
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States220
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States280
2Rachael Archer New Zealand260
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States219
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States160
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Orlando 2

Orlando 2 Supercross Race Center

Orlando 2 450SX Entry List

Orlando 2 250SX West Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

GNCC Live Laps Text Alerts

Big Buck GNCC

Big Buck GNCC Start Rows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, FL 32805

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335 

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Orlando 2 Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Get tickets to the Big Buck GNCC.

Animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

track map

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2021 Big Buck GNCC layout.
The 2021 Big Buck GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Orlando 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, February 20, 2021

The 2021 Orlando 2 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Orlando 2 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Orlando, Florida.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck GNCC Schedule

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – Quads

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, February 21, 2021 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Union, South Carolina.

