The eighth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 20, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will kick off this weekend at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Orlando 2 (West)Saturday, February 20
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Big BuckSaturday, February 20
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|161
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|148
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|132
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|118
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|115
2020 Grand National Cross Country Series Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|253
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|206
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|188
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|186
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|323
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|313
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|280
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|231
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|208
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|346
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|280
|3
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|226
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|220
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|280
|2
|Rachael Archer
|260
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|219
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|160
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Orlando 2
Orlando 2 Supercross Race Center
Orlando 2 250SX West Entry List
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Big Buck GNCC
Follow
Racer X
GNCC Racing
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Orlando, FL 32805
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Orlando 2 Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Get tickets to the Big Buck GNCC.
Animated track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
track map
Grand National Cross Country Series
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Orlando 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Saturday, February 20, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Orlando, Florida.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Big Buck GNCC Schedule
Saturday, February 20, 2021 – Quads
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. - 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, February 21, 2021 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Union, South Carolina.