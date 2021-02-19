The eighth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 20, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will kick off this weekend at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. The pro ATV race will begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and the pro Bikes race will begin at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule