The second Orlando Supercross is happening on Saturday night. Check out this report to see who’s in and who’s out.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | IN

Comment: Anstie will race Orlando 2. It’ll be the first race of 2021 for him after sustaining a back injury before the season.

Justin Brayton – CHEST | TBD

Comment: Brayton crashed hard in the week and hurt his chest when he smashed into the face of a tabletop. Earlier this week he told us he was having trouble breathing, and that racing Orlando 2 was unlikely.

Dylan Ferrandis – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Ferrandis crashed last week and was hit hard by Adam Cianciarulo. He DNF’d the main, but luckily is okay. He’s in for the weekend.

Henry Miller – Wrist | Out

Comment: Miller was hoping to race in Orlando, but is going to rest this weekend with the hopes of coming out to Daytona fully healthy.