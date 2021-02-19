The second Orlando Supercross is happening on Saturday night. Check out this report to see who’s in and who’s out.
450SX
Max Anstie – BACK | IN
Comment: Anstie will race Orlando 2. It’ll be the first race of 2021 for him after sustaining a back injury before the season.
Justin Brayton – CHEST | TBD
Comment: Brayton crashed hard in the week and hurt his chest when he smashed into the face of a tabletop. Earlier this week he told us he was having trouble breathing, and that racing Orlando 2 was unlikely.
Dylan Ferrandis – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Ferrandis crashed last week and was hit hard by Adam Cianciarulo. He DNF’d the main, but luckily is okay. He’s in for the weekend.
Henry Miller – Wrist | Out
Comment: Miller was hoping to race in Orlando, but is going to rest this weekend with the hopes of coming out to Daytona fully healthy.
Alex Ray – ILLNESS | IN
Comment: Ray tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Orlando 1. He’s back for Orlando 2.
Justin Rodbell – Shoulder | out
Comment: Rodbell injured his shoulder this week while practicing. At time of posting there was no timetable on his return.
Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Sexton is back on the bike after injuring his shoulder in Houston. He’ll return to racing in Daytona.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: Stephenson sustained a broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs during qualifying at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.
250SX West Region
Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT
Comment: The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team was hoping Brown would be ready for the beginning of 250SX West action, but he won’t be lining up this weekend.
Justin Cooper – FOOT | IN
Comment: Cooper crashed while practicing several weeks ago and broke a bone in his foot. He’s in for the weekend.
Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT
Comment: It was originally thought Drake would miss the entire season after breaking his femur a little over two months ago. But somehow he’s back on the bike and hasn’t ruled out racing at some point before the season ends. In any case, he’s out for Orlando.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner recently sustained a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis. There is no timetable on his return currently, but on Instagram he said he would have to “take it easy for a few weeks.”
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Gonzales is out for the season due to a broken tibia/fibula and talus.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Lopes, who dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at Houston 1, was hoping to be ready for the 250SX West season opener but things didn’t quite work out. He’s hoping to return for Daytona.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – knee
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – collarbone
Forkner is out after breaking his collarbone in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – wrists, hand
Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston.
Max Miller – back
Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – hand
Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – knee
Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short– banged up
Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.
Max Vohland – hip
Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip.
Dylan WoodCOCK – back
Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.