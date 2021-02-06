The hits keep coming in 250SX East, as Michael Mosiman just went from potential first-time race winner to a date with a hand surgeon following a late crash in practice today. The crashed happened so late that most didn't even notice it, as Mosiman clocked the third-fastest time in the final practice session today. It turns out he crashed late, broke his hand in three places, and now is headed for surgery.

"Just a stupid move at the end of the last practice, I qualified third, was riding great, I was looking to get my first win, hopefully tonight," he said in an Instagram post.

Mosiman was on the gas lately, leading several laps at the previous round before running into a lapped rider. He ultimately finished the race in third, and showed speed today, running at the top of the lap time charts several times throughout the day.

"Gutted," said Mosiman.