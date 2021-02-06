Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 1
Sat Feb 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show Supercross Preview: Roczen For Real?

February 6, 2021 12:35am | by:
The three-race Indy Monster Energy Supercross tilt was sure to eliminate some title contenders, but we didn't expect just one rider to make a break. Ken Roczen is threatening a takeover with back-to-back wins, but, he has a history of hot starts that didn't result in 450SX titles. Is Kenny truly a different athlete now? Can he hold it to the end?  Jason Weigandt digs in here to try to figure out what's changed, and if it can last.

The Weege Show is brought to you by the Honda Talon sport side-by-side. You've got a R model with massive suspension travel and a X model designed for tight trails. You can't have a bad time driving these vehicles, so next time you want to argue about something, go drive a Talon and get your smile back!

Read Now
