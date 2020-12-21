Everyone wants to know how the team can afford this. I’ve asked team owner Bobby Regan and he can’t even really come up with an answer, because he doesn’t seem to care about the money.

“Jason, we’re not here to make money, we’re here to win,” he repeats several times.

Regan says he’s never taken a dollar of pay out of the team, and he pays all the expenses for he and his wife to come to the races. So that’s a budget saver. It also helps that the 450 team is much more of a mashup of Yamaha Racing and Star than it might appear. Yamaha provides funding, staff, and its existing race shop in Cypress, California, for the 450 operation, so Star’s 450 crew uses the same work space that housed the Monster Energy Yamaha factory 450 team (Plessinger and Justin Barcia) the last few seasons. Yamaha is adamant that the move to Star is not a sign that they’re pulling back on racing or budget. Yamaha went down this road a decade ago, shutting the factory team and working with L&M/San Manuel and JGRMX, and that was a budget saver during the recession. That’s not the case here. The Star turn in the 450 class is designed around performance and results. Star Racing has delivered them, big time, in the 250 class. Yamaha hopes for similar success on 450s.