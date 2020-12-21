In our first edition of The List, as we countdown all 20 Racer X Rider of the Year Awards, the math was pretty easy. Ricky Carmichael won lots of races and titles, and every Racer X ROY from 2001 through 2006. He eliminated himself from contention for any major awards in 2007, though, by announcing a partial-retirement half season of racing in AMA Supercross and Motocross.

Everyone was ready for James Stewart to take over in 2007 and in supercross he did, though not without a fight from Chad Reed. And then outdoors he found himself again battling Carmichael, and Ricky won all six 450 Nationals he lined up for, including his last at Spring Creek for win #150 overall. But then Carmichael dropped out of the series, as planned. Unfortunately, Stewart was already done for '07, having torn up his knee at Washougal and losing the outdoor title to Grant Langston. So who was our 2007 Racer X Rider of the Year?

If you were at the '07 Motocross of Nations to see Ryan Villopoto absolutely slay the world's best on his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250F, then you know that that ride alone was all-time for the MXoN, on a level with Danny "Magoo" Chandler's 1982 romp. RV also won a second straight 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well as the SX Lites East Region Championship. He was only in his second full year as a pro, but he was already "On Top of the World," as we wrote on our cover as Racer X's 2007 Rider of the Year.