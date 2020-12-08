Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets Are On Sale

December 8, 2020 1:10pm | by:

As a reminder, tickets are on sale to the masses starting today for both Houston and Indianapolis markets.

Tickets went on sale last Tuesday, December 1, for preferred customers but now the general public has the ability to purchase tickets. Currently, the plan is for all venues to have about 20-25 percent capacity, with Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness plan in place. It outlines policies from both Feld's perspective and the fans' perspective. With the 20-25% capacity limit, tickets will probably go fast for these races.

Visit www.supercrosslive.com to purchase your tickets now. 

