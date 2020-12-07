FloSports To Live Stream 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cycle City Promotions announced today that they are entering a four-year partnership with FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, to bring the Kicker AMA Arenacross and AMA EnduroCross Racing Series to its FloRacing platform. The partnership begins with the live broadcast of the upcoming Kicker AMA Arenacross Series. The 12 round series kicks off on January 8th and 9th in Starkville, Mississippi and wraps up the first weekend of March in Amarillo, Texas.

"We are very excited about our partnership with FloSports and the ability to provide race fans across the country with a live broadcast of our upcoming series," said Tod Hammock, founder of Cycle City Promotions, "we had some incredible and action packed races last year and anticipate more of the same this year and it's a great feeling knowing that no matter where they are, our fans will get to experience that with us in real time this year."

FloRacing has quickly become the leading digital destination for grassroots motorsports. The platform includes over 800 racing events annually including events contested at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car tour, a full schedule of United States Auto Club (USAC) and Interstate Racing Association (IRA) events and over 100 days of premium drag racing events. FloRacing also offers exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and ride-alongs with drivers, motorsports news, archived races and highlights.

"The Kicker AMA Arenacross series is one of the most exciting motorsports events of the year," says Adam Armstrong, Director, Rights Acquisition, FloSports. "We're proud to have the series as part of FloRacing and we're looking forward to bringing these action-packed events to our subscribers."

All broadcasts will begin at 1 PM Central showcasing the amateur qualifying races followed by the main evening show at 7 PM Central unless otherwise noted. The evening show features the professional qualifying races followed by the main races for both the amateurs and professional classes.

Kicker AMA Arenacross live broadcast schedule on FloRacing

Round Date Broadcasting from: 1 January 8 Starkville, Mississippi 2 January 9 Starkville, Mississippi 3 January 15 Lubbock, Texas 4 January 16 Lubbock, Texas 5 January 23 Guthrie, Oklahoma 6 January 24 Guthrie, Oklahoma 7 January 29 Denver, Colorado 8 January 30 Denver, Colorado 9 February 5 Reno, Nevada 10 February 6 Reno, Nevada 11 March 5 Amarillo, Texas 12 March 6 Amarillo, Texas

To access live and on-demand coverage of these events, visit FloRacing to become an annual PRO subscriber. The annual subscription unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store, and Google Play Store.

For more information, visit watchAX.live, FloRacing or FloSports.tv.

2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series Schedule