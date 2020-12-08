Throughout the day, competitors had the opportunity to qualify for the seven open spots to race against these legends in the three main events. In the first race, Caleb Carter shocked the world when he led the race from wire to wire as he took advantage of Carson Brown’s miscue when he crashed while charging through the pack.

“This was an amazing event, and I want to thank everyone at Fite and Switchback MX for bringing this to life in an unprecedented way,” said Brown. “I was really impressed by the local competition in this region of the country. I think this is something that will continue to grow as the resurgence of the pit bike world rolls on.”

The success of the Monster Energy Master of the Pit was rounded out by the entertainment provided by tomorrow’s stars. The Stacyc class stole the show and hearts of race fans around the world as kids as young as two year’s old buzzed effectively around the racetrack. The RV2 PW 50 class was all time with Villopoto handing out the awards to these aspiring racers. Combine that with the Pro Quad and Pro Women classes, and this was an event for the storybooks.

Master of the Pit Finisher Results

Pit Bike Open

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish Moto 2 Finish Moto 3 Finish 1st Carson Brown 3 1 1 2nd Caleb Carter 1 2 2 3rd Wyatt Fontenot 2 4 3

Quad Open

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish Moto 2 Finish 1st Nick Gennusa 1 1 2nd Cole Richardson 2 2 3rd Walker Fowler 4 3

Pit Bike Woman

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish Moto 2 Finish 1st Korie Steede 1 1 2nd Katie Benson 2 3 3rd Jamie Astudillo 3 4

Pit Bike Industry

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish Moto 2 Finish 1st Duane Brown 1 2 2nd Levi Martin 3 1 3rd David Housel 2 3

Stacyc (0yrs-4yrs)

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish 1st Gavin Porco 1 2nd Talon Sokolowski 2 3rd Kolsten Stewart 3

Stacyc (5yrs-7yrs)

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish 1st Liam Ponsonby 1 2nd Colden Campbell 2 3rd Chaz Atwood 3

PW50

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish 1st Talon Robertson 1 2nd Grayson Porco 2 3rd Broc Woodford 3

Pit Bike +40 Open

Overall Position Rider Moto 1 Finish 1st Michael Mcinerney 1 2nd Bo Lagana 2 3rd Scott Sokol 3

