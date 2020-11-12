Now that we are about a month removed from the final round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we are seeing more and more pieces of the silly season puzzle being put into place each week. For this week’s 3 on 3, we asked former pro racers Jason Thomas and “Dbo” Denny Stephenson and former mechanic (and current janky media guy) Steve Matthes, about some of these roster moves. Read the trio’s thoughts on the following roster moves: Justin Barcia to Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas, Malcolm Stewart to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, and Shane McElrath to the SmarTop/Bull Frog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda.

1. What do you think of the Barcia move to TLD GasGas?

Jason Thomas: It makes sense on a few levels. From what I understand, Barcia has wanted on that KTM/Husky/GasGas platform for a while. He has been searching bike-wise for a few years, from Honda to Suzuki to Yamaha. Whatever he's looking for, maybe this will be the answer.

On the GasGas side, they are adding a race winning capable rider right out of the blocks. Those don't grow on trees, so I like the choice. He is seasoned and no-nonsense in his approach so the learning curve should be easy. It seems like a nice plug and play where everyone feels good about the partnership... at least before the season starts. Let's circle back to this halfway through the season and see how everyone is feeling.

Denny Stephenson: I think it’s great. I had read some stuff that said that Roger De Coster was trying to push for Joey Savatgy, but then I heard how bad Troy (Lee) and those guys wanted to get Justin. Justin is just a guy who brings a lot of color to a situation. He’s a big name. He’s aggressive and popular. Why not bring a guy that’s full of color and flair to a team known for color and flair? I watched the video they did and it’s good to hear he can over rev a GasGas just like he can over rev a Honda and a Yamaha. We all know he can win at any moment. I don’t think it will be quite the change in results like Cooper Webb had when he went from Yamaha to KTM—Barcia is going from Yamaha to a red KTM—but it’s cool. He gets some new life with a new team and new brand. Anytime something like that happens it’s good, but especially in a time like this.

Steve Matthes: Going to be strange to not see Bam Bam in A-Stars gear and Arai helmets, that's for sure. I like this move for Justin but at the same time I (like Denny) don't think this is going to go "Cooper Webb" and he'll win the SX title in 2021 once he moves on from Yamaha. The SLC SX mini-series went poorly for Justin for sure but before that, he was very, very good. So the Yamaha did work for him somewhat ergo I don't want to hear about "the Blu Cru sucks and he'll be great on a real bike"...go look at his Yamaha results—they're very good and most riders in the pits would take that. To me he will be the same on red as on blue where he's going to podium a bunch, have those nights where he's great and some nights we'll wonder if he's out there. Maybe when the track conditions change the team will be able to have the bike working better for him and the machine won't be off the mark like it seemed to be on Yamaha so that's one positive. Listen, I rode his basic set-up couple weeks ago and it was really good for this +45 B rider so not sure why he just couldn't win every single race.