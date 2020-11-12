A year ago today, I was on a plane, flying to New Zealand for the Monster Energy SX-Open in Auckland. Then came a two-week tourism trip through New Zealand and then Australia before the AUS-X Open in Melbourne. This was an ambitious three weeks in total, because I was bringing my wife and kids, which meant a 12-hour flight with nine and five-year old’s. Where’s the Xanax? Where’s the whiskey?

They invented the gritting teeth emoji for trips like this. My wife and I decided to do it because opportunities like this don’t come around often. But we knew it would be pretty ambitious and crazy to live out of a suitcase with small kids for three weeks, and take so many long flights (did you know New Zealand consists of two islands? So, we flew back and forth in order to see the South Island as well. Then back to the North Island. Then from New Zealand to Australia, which is actually as long as flying from New York to Los Angeles, which would seem like a nightmare scenario for kids if we hadn’t already survived the 12-hour trip.)

There were so many logistics involved with this trip. As you know, I’m very cheap, so we had to chart our course while also saving as much money as possible. That just added to the stress and craziness. In total, it was incredible and amazing. What we didn’t know was that a year later, we’d look back at our trip as…. actually, more normal than what we’re living today!

There we were in 2019, flying freely through borders with fellow Americans, and racers who would continue the long traditional of the international off-season competition. Chad Reed and Joey Savatgy were even jamming the Paris Supercross into their travels. The AUS-X Open has risen as an equal to the other big and famous international events, like Paris, which has been around for over 30 years. For me, this trip was really big, but in other ways, I was just a small part of a large process that had run smoothly and uninterrupted for decades.