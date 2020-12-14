Mason Gonzales Suffers Broken Ankle in Practice Crash

In his rookie year racing Pro Motocross, Gonzales started eight rounds (missing the finale because he was banged up) before finishing 16th in the 250 Class standings. He earned a ninth overall at the opening round at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, with 8-12 moto finishes. Both his ninth overall and eighth-place moto finishes were his best results of the season.

Although Gonzales will be sidelined with this injury, reports are the team will still have three healthy riders going in 2021 with Josh Osby, Enzo Lopes, and Kyle Peters. Peters will return to the team for a second year as 2021 will mark both Osby and Lopes' first year with the team. Peters won the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Championship and will run the #1 plate in that series before switching to supercross upon the arenacross conclusion. Rumors are that Osby will join Peters in arenacross initially as well while Lopes will focus soley on AMA Supercross.