Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has announced the signing of former GEICO Honda rider Jo Shimoda. Shimoda will compete aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Here’s how he got there.

Following the 2019 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Shimoda made his pro debut in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he competed in the final three rounds. He made his full-time debut in 2020, entering Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 250SX East Region. The Japan native recorded two tenth-place finishes to start off the year at the Tampa Supercross and the Arlington Supercross Triple Crown (where he finished 14-10-8) before busting out a quiet fifth-place finish at the Atlanta Supercross. The result called for fist pumps and a few long revs from his GEICO Honda CRF250R.

“Everybody was super pumped,” Shimoda explained to me the following week during the Daytona Supercross media day. “Last weekend was really good. I started 13th and I was able to get to [position] five and finish fifth overall for my first top-five finish.”

The following week at the Daytona Supercross—the toughest track on the circuit ever year—the #84 pulled off a seventh place finish. Then, as we all know, the world went on pause the second week in March.