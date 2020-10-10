Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway for the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It all comes down to this. After over nine months of schedule changes, long breaks, and the unknown, we finally close the book on 2020 for the AMA motocross and supercross circuit. It’s been one heck of a year with quite a bit of unpredictability in all facets of the sport. Never mind the on-track action, the off-track landscape of the paddock is set to be wildly different next year. We already know Gas Gas will make their entry to the American scene with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM moving to the Gas Gas brand, but what about so many other questions? Will there be a Factory Connection Honda team next year? Is Yamaha really being absolved by Star Racing for their 450 Class effort? Where will so many free agent riders land?

By October during a normal year, we’d know the answer to a lot of these questions already. But as the racing will still commence for one more time today, the big question that looms is who will walk away with these Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships?