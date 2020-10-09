Going Down Swinging (Jason Weigandt)

A shortened championship calendar (nine races instead of 12) means the points are tighter than usual heading in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finale, as we usually see just one of the two championships mathematically up for grabs as we head into the final race. This year both titles remain unclinched, although Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis hold commanding leads. Ferrandis, always brutally honest, admitted the pressure to close out does run through his mind.

“The pressure is already on, but we will see,” said Ferrandis in a Monday night press conference. “I want to say yes, I will go for the 1-1, but in Thunder Valley I was already feeling the pressure of the championship. In the morning I wasn’t really feeling good—the same feeling I had in Salt Lake City for the final supercross rounds. You’re so close to your dream. And we’re racing at Pala, a track where mistakes are easy to make. We will see how I feel. The goal is always the same, get out front and win the moto, but I think if I make it to the end and clinch this championship, that’s fine with me. My goal is the win the championship not every moto.”

Ferrandis actually gives great interviews but it’s lost in translation due to his accent. Last week I tried to help via my podcast with him, where I recorded his answers to questions and then explained what he was trying to say. Ferrandis never holds back. He says he learned so much trying to keep up with Jeffrey Herlings in his MX2 days, and that ran through his mind during the race as he was heading to a 1-1 at the WW Ranch National. He also says being a foreign rider might net him more grief from fans, but it also has an advantage because it keeps him focused and hungry—he has no choice but to succeed because motocross is all he has here in America. And he said that the biggest lesson of his career came last season, when he became too happy after winning the 2019 250SX West Supercross Championship, and didn’t begin the Pro Motocross chase with enough fire. That allowed Adam Cianciarulo to get the advantage on him early, and he could never make those points up. He didn’t make that mistake this year.