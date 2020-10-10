The book has finally closed for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season which is a welcomed phrase for so many. It’s not just about the relief that the off-season is here, and riders can finally wind down from the long grind of racing throughout the season, it’s the exhale that comes with being able to race this year at all.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, there were so many questions of how a series could be ran and when it would be able to even happen. Well, everyone came together, and nine races have now come and gone with champions officially being crowned. Fox Raceway was the stage today for that final round that put the season to bed, and a lot still needed to be decided.

Zach Osborne entered as the 450 Class championship leader, but Adam Cianciarulo, Marvin Musquin, and Eli Tomac were all still mathematically alive. Though a 24-point lead with just 50 points on the table at the finale may sound comfortable, but the pressure that Osborne would have to bear as he look at the end of a very long road to the top was immense once the gates finally dropped in Pala, California.

Osborne spent much of the day in a noticeable management mode. Having the lead that he did, there wasn’t much need to overdo it and potentially make matters worse with an untimely crash. The first moto saw the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider momentarily battling for the lead before slipping down to fifth and staying there. With Cianciarulo ultimately getting passed by Tomac for the first moto victory, Osborne just needed a 14th place finish in the second moto to claim the title.