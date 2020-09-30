Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Motocross
WW Ranch
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Racer X Films: WW Ranch National Remastered

September 30, 2020 2:05pm

Unique highlights from the seventh round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, featuring Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton, Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac, Blake Baggett, Marvin Musquin, Jeremy Martin, Justin Cooper, Dylan Ferrandis, Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire and many more.

Film/Edit: Brandon Bolling

