This weekend’s race at WW Ranch Motocross Park was maybe, outside of the massive mudder at Loretta Lynn’s 2, the toughest test for the teams and racers. The temperature in Florida was up there, it was basically a sand track, and outside of those special people who sit in an air-conditioned trailer all day long on their golden thrones (AHEM WEEGE), it was a tough day.

I know we have two more rounds to go here and I know that I haven’t been to the last two races (I’m back for Denver!), but I know you dear readers have a lot of questions. Luckily for you, I have the answers.

Question: Wow, that was an impressive ride by Zach Osborne, huh?

Answer: Yes! That was Osborne’s second-best ride ever after the Las Vegas SX 250SX finale from a few years ago. I do not care that Zach himself said that his RedBud 1 ride was better (two holeshots and riding by himself was better?) nor a couple of 250 Class motocross races he said (boys class to mans class, everyone), this ride was all-time for the #16. Third to first late in moto one, passing the wonder kid, then holding off a hard charging, frothing-at-the-mouth Eli Tomac in moto two and almost doubling your points lead? Yeah, this was the stuff that heroes are made of and I don’t care what the hell the hero in this story says. That was awesome!

Question: How bad was Marvin Musquin’s takeout on Adam Cianciarulo in moto two?

Answer: Not to get into this again but I’m just not sure how you watch this: