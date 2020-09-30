The tenth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season would see a return to Millfield, Ohio’s Sunday Creek Raceway, which traditionally hosts The John Penton GNCC each year. After numerous schedule changes, the Sunday Creek facility would add a second event dubbed the Burr Oak GNCC in honor of the original name of this event when the venue was added to the GNCC schedule back in 1990. Of course, this wasn’t the only thing that contributed to a bit of a throwback feel to this event as the track and racing itself proved to be a bit different than what we’ve come to expect. Here’s what we learned.

Old School Feel

For the past several editions of The John Penton GNCC, the facility has been soaked with rain in the week leading up to the event. The guys in the 1 p.m. pro bike race have lucked out and gotten the best conditions of the weekend through these events as it’s taken the entire weekend for the slick Ohio clay to tack up and become anything less than a muddy mess. While the conditions have gotten good, the damage is usually done as sections of the course have been rerouted, or taken out, or just simply still has slop around it.

However, for the Burr Oak event, that rain never came! It was actually dry and dusty in places, and this allowed the GNCC track crew to run some different sections of course that haven’t been used in quite some time, and also allowed for one of the most technical sections this facility has seen in a long time. The John Penton Section is infamous at this venue for it’s slower, tighter, old school layout. Typically, only the 1 p.m. bike race gets to run The Penton Section and this time it was laid out more technical than it has ever been.

Now, that doesn’t mean it was like a hard enduro. Instead, it was more like a tough, old school, single-track enduro. With several steep up and downhill sections, plus off-cambers, and multiple option lines across ravines and rocky areas it added just over an additional three-miles to the nearly 11-mile racecourse. This made for a 14-mile loop for the p.m. bike race, which put lap times up around 35 minutes and set in motion a five-lap race for a total time of two hours and 55 minutes. Typical GNCC events may see the overall leaders run 6-7 laps in just under three hours, so this longer course proved to be a nice change of pace.