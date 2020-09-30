In the 450 Class, Zach Osborne earned his earned his second 1-1 victory of the season as well, doing so in his own impressive fashion. He had to track down and pass Marvin Musquin, and rookies Chase Sexton and race leader Adam Cianciarulo in the first moto. Then in the second moto he had to not only catch front runners Cianciarulo and Musquin again, but he had to hold off a hard charge from Eli Tomac.

These lap times were ridiculously fast compared to the rest of the field. Here is what I wrote on Saturday in the WW Ranch National race day feed:

Again, Tomac had a slight slip up on the last lap causing him to back it down and hold on for second but Osborne dropped a 2:15.368 on the last lap of the moto. Tomac’s last lap was a 2:18.804 and the only other last lap under a 2:22 was Anstie’s 2:20.443. Speaking of the Brit, Anstie put in a solid moto taking fourth place. Anstie would finish the moto fourth and his 13-4 earned him seventh overall on the day. He came from dead last at the start of the first moto. Impressive ride by the #103.

But upon further investigation, look at Tomac and Osborne’s last lap compared to rest of the fields’ final lap times in the moto.

Note: only including riders who completed at least 15 laps.

Rider Final Lap time (lap 16 unless indicated) Osborne 2:15.368 Tomac 2:18.804 Anstie 2:20.443 Noren 2:22.134 Barcia 2:22.265 (lap 15) Sexton 2:23.297 Savatgy 2:24.303 Hubert 2:24.830 (lap 15) Baggett 2:25.162 Musquin 2:25.915 Craig 2:27.367 Bowers 2:27.583 (lap 15) Chisholm 2:28.021 (lap 15) Ray 2:28.044 (lap 15) Lesher 2:28.063 (lap 15) Rodbell 2:28.448 (lap 15) Ciancairulo 2:28.854 Lane 2:29.459 (lap 15) Bogle 2:31.451 (lap 15) Masterpool 2:31.799 Teasdale 2:33.561 (lap 15) C Tickle 2:34.053 (lap 15) Backaus 2:34.162 (lap 15) Hile 2:34.626 (lap 15) Martin 2:43.758 (lap 15)

Tomac made a mistake late in the race and then let up in his charge, but needless to say but Zacho wasn’t taking any chances until he crossing the checkered flag!

And speaking of Anstie, the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s rider finished 13th in the first moto, gaining 27 positions in the moto after staring 40th, earning him the Battery Tender RC Hard Charger award. He got a much better start in the second moto and earned fourth place for seventh overall, his third top-ten overall finish this year.