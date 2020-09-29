“It’s unbelievable,” she says about getting to race. “It’s not the way I wanted to do it. I didn’t want to go through the LCQ and I definitely didn’t want to do it as an alternate. But I definitely think this is going to help me for the next couple of races—now that I know what I get to look forward to and I know I can race the same track the guys do, it makes my confidence go up a bit. So many people have reached out to me and congratulated me, it feels good. It’s such an experience.”

The alternate drama added to that experience. Each week, riders ranked just outside of the top-four in the LCQ get geared up and head to the gate, hoping enough riders skip moto two (due to bike problems, injury, or illness) that they can get in. Jarvis has been doing this week after week.

“It’s not fun to wait around and see if you have a shot because someone’s bike breaks or, God forbid, someone gets hurt. I’ve been close before but didn’t get it, and that’s definitely heartbreaking, and it looked like that was going to happen again. I didn’t actually get on the gate until two minutes before the card went up! It was an adrenaline rush. A lot of people asked me if I got nervous, and I said I didn’t have time to get nervous! It was a dream come true to get to race against factory riders and past champions, someone like Jeremy Martin.”

Once she was out there, Jarvis got the taste of 30-plus two at the highest level, against the fastest riders. She learned quite a bit from that.

“Watching those guys actually lap me was insane,” she explains. “I was like, ‘Wow those guys are going so fast!’ It helped me learn some lines and improve my lines, but it was definitely shocking. I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m out here.’”

Long motos are actually Jarvis’ strength. The trouble is that one-lap qualifying speed is actually one of her weaknesses, and she needs a top-36 lap to avoid the LCQ and go straight to moto one.