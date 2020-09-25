Millville, Minnesota—Over 650 of the top amateur racers in the country converged on the Spring Creek Motocross Park facility in Millville, Minnesota, for MX Sports’ Amateur MX Day on September 20, 2020.

Held in conjunction with round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Spring Creek Amateur MX Day offered amateur racers of all abilities and ages the opportunity to race on the same course that the fastest pros in the world raced on just the day before. An entry of 669 riders in 54 classes filled the starting gates to compete for trophies and prizes during the event.

Following the same protocol as the Pro National on Friday and Monday, the Amateur MX Days observed MX Sports’ 2020 COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan, which requires teams to take appropriate actions to guard against the threat of COVID-19.

As expected, racing was extremely competitive at Spring Creek and riders winning multiple classes included Carson Wittman, Kai Morgan and Tanner Schlegel.

Wittman dominated the 65cc classes, taking a double moto victory to claim the overall in the 65cc (7-9) division and then returning to the track to claim a 1-1 moto sweep of the 65cc (7-11) class. The KTM rider led every lap in both classes.

Wittman (KTM) also took the win in the 50cc Pre-mix (7-8) division, his 1-1 moto tally besting Cobra-mounted Keaton Oconner’s 3-3 and KTM rider Liam Lang (5-4) for the overall win.