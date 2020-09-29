Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Adam Cianciarulo and Marvin Musquin's Collision from AC's GoPro

September 29, 2020 4:35pm
Watch: Adam Cianciarulo and Marvin Musquin's Collision from AC's GoPro

Well, this was quite the controversial moment. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo was out front of 450 Class moto two at Saturday's Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship WW Ranch National, with Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin stalking from second. These two needed to keep third-place Zach Osbornewho leads them in the points—behind them.

Musquin pounced with a surprise attack from the outside of a long roller section, and that left Cianciarulo on the ground. The pass was caught by the NBCSports cameras, and now we have Cianciarulo's GoPro footage for a second vantage point.

Cianciarulo finished the moto seventh, saying he felt some pain in his surgically-repaired collarbone after the crash. He was second to Osborne in moto one, losing 14 total points in the championship for the day.

Check out both looks of the crash below.

Watch the crash from AC's GoPro:

You can watch Ciancairulo's moto one and two highlights below:

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now