Well, this was quite the controversial moment. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo was out front of 450 Class moto two at Saturday's Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship WW Ranch National, with Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin stalking from second. These two needed to keep third-place Zach Osborne—who leads them in the points—behind them.

Musquin pounced with a surprise attack from the outside of a long roller section, and that left Cianciarulo on the ground. The pass was caught by the NBCSports cameras, and now we have Cianciarulo's GoPro footage for a second vantage point.

Cianciarulo finished the moto seventh, saying he felt some pain in his surgically-repaired collarbone after the crash. He was second to Osborne in moto one, losing 14 total points in the championship for the day.

Check out both looks of the crash below.