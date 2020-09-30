Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the WW Ranch National, Alex Martin and Cameron McAdoo made contact and nearly crashed as they went over the big hill in the middle of the track before the finish line jump. Both riders were able to keep their machines underneath them and Martin even signaled to McAdoo crossing the finish line jump in the next section.

