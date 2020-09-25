One of the lesser known stories from the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is that of rookie Mason Gonzales. Fresh off a solid week at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Gonzales made the jump from the amateur ranks to make his professional debut this season. He has taken the opportunity and ran with it as he sits 15th in the 250 Class points standings through six rounds, and mixed in right with some of his factory-level rookie compatriots.

Though Gonzales is not technically under a professional contract through Rock River Yamaha, they are providing him support and he is using this opportunity to boost his stock in hopes of landing a deal for 2021. Lately, he’s been a little hard to track down for an interview, but we cornered him at WW Ranch Motocross Park today to get the scoop on his season.

Racer X: Look, you’re riding awesome. Take the press when we give it to you! You’re riding great. Are you happy with the way it’s gone so far?

Mason Gonzales: Yeah. I’m happy. I feel like if I had some better starts, and I’ve definitely had the rookie mistakes with tipping over last week, I feel like I could definitely be a top-10 guy with some better starts. Now we’re here at WW Ranch. Finally have some warmer weather so that’s nice. More like a regular pro national, per say. Hope we get some better starts. I’ve been here a few times, and it’s a home race so I’m looking forward to this weekend.

Yeah but where is Cairo like distance-wise?

It’s like two and a half hours.